Iowa DCI investigating homicide in Albia

ALBIA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced Sunday that they are investigating a homicide in Albia.

According to the Iowa DCI, a shooting was reported in Albia at 9:38 p.m. Saturday. When authorities responded, they found 49-year-old Daniel Gundrum, of Albia, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

“We know that there was something that took place, at least a conversation, a little bit of a confrontation, inside of a garage,” said Iowa DCI Special Agent In Charge Adam DeCamp.

Neighbors tell KCCI Gundrum didn’t live in the house where the shooting happened.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

“We have an idea of, is it a targeted incident? Is it a self-defense? And really what we’re saying is, there is not someone just randomly going around the neighborhood and attacking innocent people,” DeCamp said.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday.

