Iowa City to receive $23.3 million for electric buses, facilities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City will receive over $20 million in grant money as part of a push by President Biden to put newer, cleaner buses on roads.

Iowa City is set to receive $23.3 million to buy four electric buses to replace older diesel vehicles that have exceeded their useful life, and to also replace its operations and maintenance facility, originally constructed in the 1980s.

Officials say the project will improve transit system conditions, create more reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

