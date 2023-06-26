Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Cities across Iowa are preparing to host annual Independence Day fireworks displays!

Here is a list of displays you can see in eastern Iowa this year:

Bellevue - Heritage Days Celebration, July 1 and 2, Fireworks July 2 at dusk

Bettendorf:

4th of July Parade at 10 a.m.

4th of July Festival, noon to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk at Middle Park on July 4

Cedar Rapids

Cedar Boat Club’s fireworks on the Cedar River, downstream of Ellis Harbor, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival - June 14 - July 4 Celebration of Freedom Fireworks, Downtown on July 4 at dark



Charles City:

Fourth of July Celebration, June 30 - July 4 June 30 - Park in the Park, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parade from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 4 Fireworks from Main Street Bridge at 10 p.m. on July 4



Coralville:

4thFest 2023 - July 1 - July 4

4thFest Parade at 10 a.m.

Fireworks in S.T. Morrison Park at 9:45 p.m.

Dyersville:

Dyersville annual 3rd of July Celebration & Fireworks at Commercial Club Park. Starts late afternoon, with fireworks starting at dark.

Garnavillo:

50th annual celebration July 3 - July 4

July 4 Parade at 10 a.m.

Entertainment in the Park 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fireworks display at dusk

Guttenberg:

Stars & Stripes Celebration & Fireworks on July 1

Parade at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Oxford Junction:

Oxford Junction, Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display at dark on July 4

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.