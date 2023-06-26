Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Fireworks from Storyblocks
Fireworks from Storyblocks(unknown | Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Cities across Iowa are preparing to host annual Independence Day fireworks displays!

Here is a list of displays you can see in eastern Iowa this year:

Bellevue - Heritage Days Celebration, July 1 and 2, Fireworks July 2 at dusk

Bettendorf:

  • 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m.
  • 4th of July Festival, noon to 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at dusk at Middle Park on July 4

Cedar Rapids

  • Cedar Boat Club’s fireworks on the Cedar River, downstream of Ellis Harbor, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Freedom Festival - June 14 - July 4
    • Celebration of Freedom Fireworks, Downtown on July 4 at dark

Charles City:

  • Fourth of July Celebration, June 30 - July 4
    • June 30 - Park in the Park, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Parade from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 4
    • Fireworks from Main Street Bridge at 10 p.m. on July 4

Coralville:

Dyersville:

  • Dyersville annual 3rd of July Celebration & Fireworks at Commercial Club Park. Starts late afternoon, with fireworks starting at dark.

Garnavillo:

Guttenberg:

Oxford Junction:

  • Oxford Junction, Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display at dark on July 4

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash

Latest News

Bush performing in Coralville on July 28th,2023
Rock band ‘Bush’ performing in Coralville during RAGBRAI
Narada was prohibited from possessing a firearm from a previous felony conviction. He was...
Police make third arrest in connection with Iowa City shooting
Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.
Iowa City to receive $23.3 million for electric buses, facilities
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County