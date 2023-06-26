Divers train at Coralville Lake to join Emergency Response team

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the driving wind and rain, the cooler temperatures above water and the poor visibility below, Greg Haskin said he was having a good time at Coralville Lake Sunday.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Haskin, a fire captain with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and one of four people training Sunday to join the Johnson County Metro Dive Team. The team recovers drowning victims and retrieves underwater evidence.

“We show them different techniques and different equipment to be able to utilize for searching for drowning victims,” said Keith Cormican, the instructor.

Cormican said public safety diving is a “specialty” that goes beyond technical skills.

“Searching for a drowning victim—there’s a lot of stress involved with that type of searching,” said Cormican. “So it takes the right mentality.”

He added, “You have to have a big heart.”

Haskin’s perspective was similar. “I look at it as being able to help a family or help the community kind of close a chapter.”

Haskin was developing skills that would only be called upon in the event of something serious, but Sunday, he said, was about growing and trying something new.

“Everything is constantly changing,” he said. “We’re learning.”

