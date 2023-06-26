Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Divers train at Coralville Lake to join Emergency Response team

Divers train at Coralville Lake to join Emergency Response team
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the driving wind and rain, the cooler temperatures above water and the poor visibility below, Greg Haskin said he was having a good time at Coralville Lake Sunday.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Haskin, a fire captain with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and one of four people training Sunday to join the Johnson County Metro Dive Team. The team recovers drowning victims and retrieves underwater evidence.

“We show them different techniques and different equipment to be able to utilize for searching for drowning victims,” said Keith Cormican, the instructor.

Cormican said public safety diving is a “specialty” that goes beyond technical skills.

“Searching for a drowning victim—there’s a lot of stress involved with that type of searching,” said Cormican. “So it takes the right mentality.”

He added, “You have to have a big heart.”

Haskin’s perspective was similar. “I look at it as being able to help a family or help the community kind of close a chapter.”

Haskin was developing skills that would only be called upon in the event of something serious, but Sunday, he said, was about growing and trying something new.

“Everything is constantly changing,” he said. “We’re learning.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler

Latest News

Richard Bice made it his mission to raise money to help find a cure for the disease.
Tribute to Heroes: Richard Bice
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into Albia homicide
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into Albia homicide
With inspiration from his late father, Clarence man creates vintage racing circuit
With inspiration from his late father, Clarence man creates vintage racing circuit
Summer Brand
Mount Vernon 11U softball team wears special uniforms to honor fellow Mustang battling cancer