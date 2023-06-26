Show You Care
Central Iowans use can drive to raise money to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone

By Kayla James
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Poweshiek County, Iowa (KCCI) -

A mission to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone is spreading fast across Central Iowa communities.

Harrelson disappeared on May 27, 2021, from his family home in Montezuma. His body was found on September 30, 2021, by a farmer a few miles north of Montezuma. No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

In June, following a post she says she saw from one of Harrelson’s family members on Facebook, Sherri Garrett decided to offer her business to help raise money. Garrett runs the Tri-County Redemption Center in Mahaska County.

“Normally, the redemption centers here in Iowa get 8 cents a can,” said Garrett. “So the customers get 5 cents and I get 8 cents.”

However, to raise money to buy a headstone for Harrelson, Garrett is willing to change that up.

“They’re going to get 6 cents a can,” said Garrett. “The other penny is not a loss to me at all.”

Garrett says she’s spoken with a member of Harrelson’s family who posted on a Facebook group about the need to raise an additional $3,000 for a headstone.

Since June, Garrett has left her trailer in different communities across Central Iowa so people can drop off cans and bottles.

“I’ve actually brought it to Brooklyn,” said Garrett. “Then it went to Newton.”

Through word of mouth and Facebook, others dumpsters and trailers began showing up in different towns with “Cans for Xavior” posters on the side of them.

Garrett says people continuously show up to drop off cans and bottles, especially at the spot in Montezuma.

“Everybody pulls together as a family here in this community and surrounding communities and in the whole state,” said Garrett.

On Saturday, Garrett and her family and friends had a busy day.

The group went to pick up cans from people in Marion County. They also received a large amount of cans and bottles from Marshalltown and of course from Montezuma.

Garrett says she was sure on Friday they had more than $1,200 in cans and bottles. However, after Saturday’s run, she believes they’re closer than she expected at this time to their goal.

“All I want is to make sure he gets the headstone that his family wants,” said Garrett.

For anyone looking to help this week, there will be several locations for different trailers.

The trailer in Montezuma will be at Crow Shooting Supply until Monday afternoon. It will then head to the city park in Sully starting Thursday. Marshalltown will have two dumpsters ready for cans and bottles at Taco John’s and Stalzers.

The trailer in Montezuma will be at Crow Shooting Supply until Monday afternoon.

It will then head to the city park in Sully on Thursday.

And Marshalltown will have two dumpsters at the Taco John’s and Stalzer’s Home Furnishings & Sleep Shoppe.

Garrett says she plans to sign the check to the company in charge of making the headstone once the goal is reached.

