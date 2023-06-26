7th annual Freedom Festival Bike Ride takes cyclists across Linn County

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -Events for the Freedom Festival continue leading up to the Fourth

Cyclists could choose between a 25 or 50 mile route starting and ending Lowe Park in Marion.

The 50 mile route took cyclists from north of Alburnett all the way to downtown Cedar Rapids

Some people who rode today say there’s an advantage to the smaller size of this ride.

Judy Kacena said “Well it’s kind of nice that it’s smaller get to know other people that you wouldn’t normally get to run into or get to know other than on this ride so that’s always fun.”

