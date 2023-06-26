Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

7th annual Freedom Festival Bike Ride takes cyclists across Linn County

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -Events for the Freedom Festival continue leading up to the Fourth

Cyclists could choose between a 25 or 50 mile route starting and ending Lowe Park in Marion.

The 50 mile route took cyclists from north of Alburnett all the way to downtown Cedar Rapids

Some people who rode today say there’s an advantage to the smaller size of this ride.

Judy Kacena said “Well it’s kind of nice that it’s smaller get to know other people that you wouldn’t normally get to run into or get to know other than on this ride so that’s always fun.”

For more information about the Freedom Festival Bike Ride click here.

For a full list of Freedom Festival events click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
Storms remain possible overnight and could still pack a punch. Stay weather aware and be sure...
Strong storms possible this evening and overnight

Latest News

Summer Brand
Mount Vernon 11U softball team wears special uniforms to honor fellow Mustang battling cancer
One dead after Lee County crash
One dead after Lee County crash
Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a two...
Three sent to the hospital after Black Hawk county crashes
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa