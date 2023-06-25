Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa

A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.(YouNews Submission/Deb Willhite)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms developed in Iowa late on Saturday into early Sunday morning, causing several reports of damage.

The earlier round of storms formed and moved eastward between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20. Hail up to quarter-sized was reported with this initial activity, as well as several incidences of strong, gusty winds. Isolated tree damage was reported in Janesville, Oelwein, Dyersville, Dubuque, and Galena.

Sporadic power outages were initially reported; under 900 customers were without power in Fayette County as of 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, with dozens of others in several counties along the storms’ path.

Farther south, large hail was reported with a cluster of storms in Wapello County in the 5 o’clock hour. The largest report was of a hailstone 2.5 inches in diameter southeast of Ottumwa.

Additional storms tracked through northern Iowa later Saturday night into Sunday morning, producing more large hail. A swath of hail fell in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, with reports ranging from half-dollar to baseball-sized hailstones between about 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Large hailstones sit by a tape measure after falling in Waterloo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Large hailstones sit by a tape measure after falling in Waterloo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(YouNews Submission/Mike Weiss)

No additional severe weather is expected in eastern Iowa on Sunday, though scattered showers and storms are possible.

View other viewers’ YouNews submissions from yesterday’s severe weather, or share your own:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Storms remain possible overnight and could still pack a punch. Stay weather aware and be sure...
Strong storms possible this evening and overnight
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe

Latest News

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Decorah Police logo.
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, June 25
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame