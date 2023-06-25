CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers moved through Eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon with pockets of sunshine in between the clouds and rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight, scattered showers will continue through the evening and early overnight hours. Lows will cool into the low to mid 60s. Monday morning we’ll start the workweek with a partly cloudy sky. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Monday afternoon, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Highs on Monday will rise into the 70s and low 80s.

Scattered to isolated showers possible Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday through Friday

We’ll have a break from the rain Tuesday through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s. A few showers will be possible here and there through Thursday, but most places will stay dry. A better chance for precipitation is on Friday when another low-pressure system moves through the Midwest.

