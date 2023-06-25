Show You Care
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame

Through his major league career in Chicago, Oakland and Boston, Ryan Sweeney never forgot where he came from.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Through his major league career in Chicago, Oakland and Boston, Ryan Sweeney never forgot where he came from.

Sweeney was inducted into the Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame on Saturday. The Reds are a youth travel baseball and softball organization.

“It was a cool experience growing up playing for the Reds, it played a pivotal part in my career developing as a young kid,” Sweeney said. “I see a lot of people that I played high school with that have kids that are my age, and their kids are playing travel baseball too, so it’s kinda coming full circle.”

