Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) -Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch. The propulsion system failed or the communications with people on the surface cut out. They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush. He’s the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died this week on the sub. Rush has been described as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer.

In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion Sunday near the Titanic shipwreck, some passengers from previous expeditions described concerning experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy. Still, others felt they were in “good hands” deep below the ocean’s surface.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

