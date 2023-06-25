Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that a Palestinian assailant has opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot and killed. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes.

The incidents Saturday are the latest in months of escalating violence. They cap a bloody week in the West Bank. This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

