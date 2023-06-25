Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Decorah are seeking the public’s help after two homes were unlawfully entered on Sunday morning.

Decorah Police are seeking a suspect that was described as a man in his mid-20s who is 6 feet tall, has a medium build, and shaggy sandy-colored hair. He was last observed wearing gray sweatpants and a tie-die or white shirt.

Police said that they believe a person who fits that description is connected to two incidents in the early morning hours of Sunday where a man entered two separate private properties. The entries took place in the area of Mechanic Street and Division Street.

Officials suggested that residents check their outbuildings and vehicles if they live in those neighborhoods. They are also encouraged to review home security cameras for anything suspicious around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Anybody with information about the suspect, relevant surveillance video, or other tips about the incident should call the police at (563) 382-3667.

Police also said that residents should remember to lock their doors at night.

