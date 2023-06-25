Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries

Decorah Police logo.
Decorah Police logo.(Courtesy: Decorah Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Decorah are seeking the public’s help after two homes were unlawfully entered on Sunday morning.

Decorah Police are seeking a suspect that was described as a man in his mid-20s who is 6 feet tall, has a medium build, and shaggy sandy-colored hair. He was last observed wearing gray sweatpants and a tie-die or white shirt.

Police said that they believe a person who fits that description is connected to two incidents in the early morning hours of Sunday where a man entered two separate private properties. The entries took place in the area of Mechanic Street and Division Street.

Officials suggested that residents check their outbuildings and vehicles if they live in those neighborhoods. They are also encouraged to review home security cameras for anything suspicious around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Anybody with information about the suspect, relevant surveillance video, or other tips about the incident should call the police at (563) 382-3667.

Police also said that residents should remember to lock their doors at night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Storms remain possible overnight and could still pack a punch. Stay weather aware and be sure...
Strong storms possible this evening and overnight
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, June 25
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame
Benefit concert raises money for organizations fighting for reproductive rights on anniversary...
Benefit concert raises money for organizations fighting for reproductive rights on anniversary of Dobbs decision
Benefit concert raises money for organizations fighting for reproductive rights on anniversary...
Benefit concert raises money for organizations fighting for reproductive rights on anniversary of Dobbs decision