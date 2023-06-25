Cooler, windier, with a few scattered showers or storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things won’t be quite as hot for the end of the weekend following Saturday’s storms, which will be a nice change of pace.

West and northwest winds will be pulling in those cooler temperatures, with speeds increasing toward late morning and afternoon. Expect gusts to reach between 30 to 40 mph at times. We’ll start the day off with some sunshine, but areas of clouds will move in as the day goes on. Within those, some scattered showers or even an isolated storm will be possible at times, though there will be plenty of dry time, too. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

Winds stay fairly strong through Monday as the area of low pressure still meanders away from the region. Temperatures could be a couple of degrees warmer for the first day of the work week thanks to the chance for a little more sunshine.

A warming trend picks up once again throughout the week, with highs already returning to the 80s by Tuesday. They’ll get back to the mid and upper 80s toward the end of the work week as we see a bit of a summer-like pattern set in. This gives us occasional slim chances for showers and storms, especially at night. The best chance comes on Friday.

That storm chance leads to another modest cooldown, with highs in the low 80s next weekend.

