Benton’s Ana Glawe, Iowa’s current home run queen, leads red-hot Bobcats towards playoffs

With her 17 home runs - as of Saturday - Benton Community’s Ana Glawe leads the state. It’s a statistic even she doesn’t believe.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
“It’s just crazy i was not expecting to hit that many,” Glawe said. “I feel like if I stood up there and tried to hit a home run every time, I probably wouldn’t even hit the ball. I just try to get a base hit, get on base for the team. "

It doesn’t surprise her teammates.

“No, we watch her swing in practice and she swings hard every time,” said junior infielder Emma Townsley.

“Ana is such a stud, every time she steps up the the plate we know she’s gonna do something big,” said junior pitcher Jessa DeMoss. “Whether it’s a hard base hit through the 5-6 hole or a home run.”

Glawe isn’t just a slugger. She helps her team just as much with inning after inning - in the blazing heat - behind the plate.

“Oh, I love her so much. She’s a great catcher,” said DeMoss. “She will call time and come out to talk with me. She’ll tell me ‘calm down, relax, throw strikes, just me and her’ kind of thing. It helps all the time it helps mentally every time she does it.”

The Bobcats swept Mount Vernon last week, and are 18-6 in the month of June after a 2-5 start.

“We didn’t have a lot of confidence,” said Townsley. “So we had a whole team conversation focusing on visualizing us succeeding, and I think that in the end helped us out to get where we are right now.”

The Bobcats finish off their season with a doubleheader against Center Point-Urbana, followed by a trip to Iowa City West for the Rick Doran classic.

