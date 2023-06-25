Show You Care
Benefit concert raises money for organizations fighting for reproductive rights on anniversary of Dobbs decision

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people headed to the Neighborhood Pub in Cedar Rapids on Saturday to listen to local musicians, and show support for groups fighting for reproductive rights in Iowa.

The money raised on Saturday goes towards the Iowa Abortion Access Fund and the Emma Goldman Clinic to help continue to provide access to abortion in the state.

“It’s a way to come together in solidarity and provide direct support to those organizations that are still doing that work even in this extremely questionable climate,” said Mandi Remington, the director of Corridor Community Action Network and one of the organizers of the benefit concert.

Remington said it the funds are needed after the Iowa Supreme Court recently deadlocked on a decision on a heartbeat law that would restrict abortion access. Remington said that decision, which keeps Iowa’s 20-week abortion law in effect has drawn push-back.

“When we are expecting increased barriers to access, it’s important to start from a place where people have access before those barriers hit us,” she said. “Currently, in our community, not everybody does have access to reproductive rights.”

