Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe
People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Both Lockett and Berry are pleading not guilty to the charges.
Teens charged with Cedar Rapids murder plead not guilty; trials set

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame
Ryan Sweeney inducted into Cedar Rapids Reds hall of fame