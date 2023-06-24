Show You Care
‘Swiftie-apolis’: Thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (GRAY) – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arrived in Minneapolis on Friday, as thousands of fans lined up outside US Bank Stadium in anticipation.

“[This] is so exciting we fought on Ticketmaster for 10 hours and I skipped all my classes,” said one fan ahead of the event.

Ticket purchases for the tour infamously saw so much traffic that fans had to wait hours to get a chance at buying them.

“I was on my phone for five hours, including in two of my classes when I probably shouldn’t have,” another fan said, “then my mom did it for 10 hours one day when she was supposed to be at work.”

The concert drew fans from across the state and around the country to the city of Minneapolis.

“We are going tonight and I’m really excited. I came all the way from Arkansas,” one fan said.

The highly anticipated event is expected to draw sellout crowds, bringing in more than 100,000 fans over the course of Friday and Saturday nights.

The concert isn’t just a good time either; recent estimates indicate the tour could generate more than 4.5 billion dollars of economic impact nationwide.

Local leaders also acknowledged the significance of the weekend.

In a statement layered with song references, Governor Walz officially declared Friday and Saturday to be “Taylor Swift Days.”

Proclamation from MN Governor
Proclamation from MN Governor(Governor Tim Walz)

The concert is expected to draw so many fans, Metro Transit introduced new bus lines and light rail lines specifically for this weekend’s event.

