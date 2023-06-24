Strong storms possible this afternoon, becoming more scattered this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

THIS AFTERNOON: Stay weather aware today as severe storms are possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of eastern Iowa until 7 PM. This includes areas around Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo, Decorah and points to the west into central Iowa. A couple of tornadoes are possible along with scattered large hail and strong winds up to around 70 MPH.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

We have seen a few isolated storms forming in central Iowa this afternoon which could carry the risk of becoming severe and supercellular as they move toward us in eastern Iowa. The atmosphere will be most supportive of strong storms through late afternoon. Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions and make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information.

Please stay weather aware. If a warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure, preferably on the lowest floor away from windows and exterior walls. If a tornado warning is issued, move to the basement if you have one, or put as many walls between you and the outside world on your home’s lowest floor. If in a mobile home, leave it for substantial shelter as mobile homes provide little protection in a tornado. Always protect your head and neck, using pillows, blankets, or a helmet if possible.

Check back on KCRG-TV9 and KCRG.com throughout the day for more information, as well. Get the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app on your smart devices, and turn on alerts as one of your multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes. (KCRG)

TONIGHT: Scattered storms will still be with us this evening and overnight, though the threat for severe weather looks to die down as we lose the heating of the day. Look for scattered storms to develop along the cold front. These should move rather quickly though our area with much of the thunderstorm activity coming to and end overnight. While the severe threat should be lower, strong winds or an isolated tornado will still be possible with these storms. Please be sure you have an effective way to receive and head weather alerts as you head to bed.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers or non-severe thunderstorms could still be around on Sunday. The main weather headline though as we end the weekend will be the wind and cooler air. Look for northwest winds to pick up in the morning with gusts over 30 mph possible through the afternoon. Highs will be notably cooler, only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Gusty winds could linger into Monday as does the reprieve from the heat. Highs Monday top out around 80. Drier air makes its way in for a couple of days early next week, before a gradual warm-up to the middle and upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible by the end of next week, but the chances remain low.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.