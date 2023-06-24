Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa, however, showers and storms are expected today.

Today & Tonight

Some storms could become strong to severe. First, isolated showers and storms will be possible mid to late morning as a line of showers and storms from South Dakota and Nebraska moves into the area. However, as this line moves east it will weaken. The next round of storms will begin late this afternoon and evening with another round possible between 8 p.m. and midnight. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible with today’s storms. Decent rainfall is expected with storms as well with over an inch possible across most of Eastern Iowa. In between chances for storms, highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a partly cloudy sky.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, however, severe weather isn’t expected on Sunday. Sunday will also be windy and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week

We’ll have a break from the rain for the start of the workweek. However, more showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe
Showers and storms are possible as we head through Saturday.
One more quiet one, stormier weather possible this weekend
Kris Murray
Kris Murray drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler

Latest News

Our best chance for storms in eastern Iowa holds off until evening and continues overnight. The...
Needed rain on the way this weekend, some strong storms too
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, June 23rd
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe
First Alert Forecast