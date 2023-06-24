CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa, however, showers and storms are expected today.

Today & Tonight

Some storms could become strong to severe. First, isolated showers and storms will be possible mid to late morning as a line of showers and storms from South Dakota and Nebraska moves into the area. However, as this line moves east it will weaken. The next round of storms will begin late this afternoon and evening with another round possible between 8 p.m. and midnight. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible with today’s storms. Decent rainfall is expected with storms as well with over an inch possible across most of Eastern Iowa. In between chances for storms, highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a partly cloudy sky.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, however, severe weather isn’t expected on Sunday. Sunday will also be windy and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Next Week

We’ll have a break from the rain for the start of the workweek. However, more showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

