Mercenary chief’s forces advance toward Moscow as Putin vows harsh punishment for rebellion leaders

(AP) -President Vladimir Putin is vowing to punish the organizers of an armed rebellion after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops out of Ukraine and advanced toward Moscow. The uprising, which Putin called “a stab in the back,” was the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense says Prigozhin’s private army appears to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles (over 1,000 kilometers) south of Moscow that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine. Putin called the uprising by Prigozhin a “betrayal” and “treason,” although the Wagner chief called himself a patriot.

