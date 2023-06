BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene Iowa, was traveling west on Highway 3 when it entered the eastbound lane and hit a semi driven by Timothy Grittmann.

Yerkes died on the scene and Grittmann was taken to Waverly Health Center. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.