Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway

Ken Maki says he was driving on State Route 51 near Greenway Road when his rental Jeep was shot at through his back window.
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man says he is lucky to be alive after his rental car was shot at while he was traveling on the highway.

Ken Maki showed KPHO what he believed were bullet holes in the Jeep he was renting this week in the Phoenix area.

Maki said the bullet holes can be seen in the driver-side back window with markings on the front seat headrest and an exit point on the passenger-side window.

Phoenix police confirmed they went to Maki’s home and photographed damage to the vehicle.

“Eighteen inches to the left and it would have been my head and not the window,” Maki said. “Pretty lucky to be alive, can’t believe this happened.”

According to Maki, the traffic was lighter than usual, and he did not get into a road rage situation. He also said it could not have been targeted since he was driving a rental.

“I hope this a single incident and it doesn’t keep happening,” he said.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified but Maki hopes an arrest is made.

“We can’t have this. I made it through, but if someone else gets shot at, they might not,” he said.

According to Maki, he has to pay $1,000 for the damages to the Jeep but is grateful to be OK.

“A mile or two slower, maybe it wouldn’t have turned out so good,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler
Showers and storms are possible as we head through Saturday.
One more quiet one, stormier weather possible this weekend
Kris Murray
Kris Murray drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers

Latest News

Mercenary chief's forces advance toward Moscow as Putin vows harsh punishment for rebellion...
Mercenary chief’s forces advance toward Moscow as Putin vows harsh punishment for rebellion leaders
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states
Iowan hopes to inspire success for immigrants and refugees
Iowan hopes to inspire success for immigrants and refugees
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash