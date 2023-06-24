Iowan hopes to inspire success for immigrants and refugees

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Dozens of people are coming together for a discussion Saturday that hopes to change lives, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. The Ubuntu Leadership Summit is hosted by the Genesis Youth Foundation. A group that helps immigrant and refugee families in Iowa through education, athletes and music. Leaders from different state agencies, Drake University and community members will talk about a range of topics that affect these families. Topics include how to bridge cultural gaps, workforce development, and creating healthy environments for kids.

Founder Sam Gabriel says the theme is Ubuntu, a South African term that means “I am because we are.”

“How do we share that spirit so that it can stick on people and they can become leaders within the community? I think it’s going to be very important and I believe that people are going to be inspired for the long run.”

The summit starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and sessions run until 3 p.m., registration can be found here or just show up. It’s at the Genesis Youth Foundation Center on University Avenue in Des Moines.

