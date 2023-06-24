Delicious salsa recipes are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some delicious salsa recipes in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.
Pico
- 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup cilantro, diced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 lime, juiced
- ¼ cup tomato juice
- 1 pinch salt
Mango Salsa
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 3 mangos, peeled and diced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- juice of 1 lime
- salt, to taste
Corn Salsa
- 1 16 ounce bag frozen sweet yellow corn
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- ½ red onion, diced
- ¾ cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch pepper
