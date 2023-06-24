Show You Care
Delicious salsa recipes are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some delicious salsa recipes in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Pico

  • 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup cilantro, diced
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ¼ cup tomato juice
  • 1 pinch salt

Mango Salsa

  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • 3 mangos, peeled and diced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • juice of 1 lime
  • salt, to taste

Corn Salsa

  • 1 16 ounce bag frozen sweet yellow corn
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ¾ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch pepper

