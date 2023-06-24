Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale holds fundraiser with music, food, drinks and fun

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale had some help to raise money in an effort to keep performing in Eastern Iowa.

Des Moines based dueling piano act “Pianopalooza” joined in tonight’s performance in Marion.

The goal was to raise $15,000 to help the nonprofit pay for staff and performances.

The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale is a choir that is open to anyone.

Organizers say this fundraiser is also helping spread awareness about the group.

Vice President of the Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale Heather Dankert said “It’s not just singers that sing with us that come to events like this but it’s others who may not be familiar with us coming to to listen to what we have provided the organization and community.”

The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale will perform with the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band on July 2nd.

