Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale holds fundraiser with music, food, drinks and fun

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale had some help to raise money in an effort to keep performing in Eastern Iowa.

Des Moines based dueling piano act “Pianopalooza” joined in tonight’s performance in Marion.

The goal was to raise $15,000 to help the nonprofit pay for staff and performances.

The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale is a choir that is open to anyone.

Organizers say this fundraiser is also helping spread awareness about the group.

Vice President of the Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale Heather Dankert said “It’s not just singers that sing with us that come to events like this but it’s others who may not be familiar with us coming to to listen to what we have provided the organization and community.”

The Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale will perform with the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band on July 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
A Cedar Rapids woman was injured in a rollover crash in rural Linn County early Thursday morning.
Cedar Rapids woman charged with OWI after rollover crash
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A new cookie store is coming soon to Cedar Rapids.
‘Dirty Dough’ to bring new cookie shop to Cedar Rapids
The individual threats associated with a severe weather risk on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe

Latest News

Linn-Mar sweeps Wash on the diamond
Linn-Mar sweeps Wash on the diamond
A Mahaska County redemption center owner has started raising can donations to purchase a...
Can drive started to raise funds for Xavior Harrelson headstone
A Mahaska County redemption center owner has started raising can donations to purchase a...
A Mahaska County redemption center owner has started raising can donations to purchase a headstone for Xavior Harrelson.
Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his home in Montezuma in May 2021. His body was located in a...
Officials: Tips few and far between in Xavior Harrelson death investigation