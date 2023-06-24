Can drive started to raise funds for Xavior Harrelson headstone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mahaska County redemption center owner has started raising can donations to purchase a headstone for Xavior Harrelson.

Harrelson went missing from his home in Montezuma in May of 2021, only days before his 11th birthday. His body was found about three miles outside of town in late September.

“I don’t know him, but I have a place in my heart for him,” said Sherri Garrett, owner of Tri-county Redemption.

Garrett has been moving her trailer to several communities asking residents to bring their cans and bottles. So far, she said she had raised about $2,000.

“Every penny adds up, they all add up quickly,” said Garrett.

Investigators hoped it would also start bringing in new leads into what happened.

“The leads or tips that we’ve been receiving have slowed down,” said DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt.

Mortvedt stopped short of saying that foul play was involved because that could encompass several different scenarios ranging from murder to a hit and run. However, he did call the death suspicious.

“He’s ten years old, disappeared from his residence, and was reported missing,” he said. “Ultimately, he was found in a rural location in a farm field three miles outside of city limits.”

Garret, like so many in Iowa, wanted answers about what happened to Xavior Harrelson, but until then, she wanted to help ensure his final resting place had a permanent memorial.

“He didn’t deserve what he got,” said Garrett. “It’s sad, it’s very sad.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.