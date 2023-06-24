Black nun who founded first African American religious congregation advances closer to sainthood

(AP) -The Black Catholic nun who founded the United States’ first African American religious congregation has advanced another step toward sainthood. The Vatican said this week that Mother Mary Lange was recognized for her heroic virtue, and she advanced in the cause of her beatification from being considered a servant of God to a venerable servant. The Catholic Church must now approve a miracle that is attributed to her, so she can be beatified.

Mary Lange founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore 1829. The order continues to operate Saint Frances Academy. The coed school is the country’s oldest continually operating Black Catholic educational facility.

