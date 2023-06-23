Teens charged with Cedar Rapids murder plead not guilty; trials set

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two teenage subjects charged in the death of a 16-year-old back in February, are pleading not guilty.

The shooting happened at around 11:42 a.m. February 18th in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located a teenager who had been shot. The victim, 16-year-old Michael McCune, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dante Irvin, 15, and Tramontez Lockett, 16, were arrested on March 23rd in connection with McCune’s death. Both Irvin and Lockett and charged with first-degree murder.

Police later arrested Baynon Berry, 15, of Marion, and charged him with first-degree murder in the case. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, going armed with intent, and probation violation.

Both Lockett and Berry are pleading not guilty to the charges. Lockett is set to go to trial on September 19th, 2023. Berry is set to go to trial on December 5th, 2023.

