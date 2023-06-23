Storm chances increase on Saturday, some strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After several rather quiet days, and even longer since we’ve had a noteworthy risk for severe storms, things are changing this weekend.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will still be on the warm side of things, with highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will once again see some pop-up cumulus clouds develop, but winds will remain light and dew points reasonable. Air quality may also suffer a bit in the afternoon and evening due to an increase in ozone levels, mostly owing to our stagnant air mass. Those with respiratory conditions should factor this into their outdoor plans, possibly delaying them until conditions improve.

Most of the night should be mostly clear of clouds, though some increase is possible toward morning. Lows dip into the upper 60s as winds gradually turn toward a more southerly direction.

Showers and storms will potentially come in a couple of rounds on Saturday. The first will be from showers and storms that develop on the Plains on Friday night and move to the east, arriving in Iowa after daybreak. These could move into eastern Iowa by mid-morning, but all indications are that these will be in a distinct weakening phase as they do. However, we cannot totally rule out and lingering scattered showers or storms with it, so please be prepared for that type of activity.

The second round is the one of higher concern. Whether the early morning activity takes place or not, we should be able to recover and build up some heat and somewhat higher humidity. This will lead to an unstable atmosphere by late afternoon, giving us a chance for thunderstorm development as the storm system and its associated large-scale features arrive. Those features provide the wind shear (change in wind speed and direction as you go upward in the atmosphere) to help organize some severe storms. The most likely time for storm development begins at around 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 2:00 a.m.

A slight risk for severe storms is present for much of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, including about the southwestern two-thirds of the area. Initial development includes the risk of large hail, some potentially quite large, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. As storms form together into a line, the risk for damaging wind may increase somewhat later in the evening.

The risk for severe weather on Saturday, June 23, 2023. (KCRG)

Please stay weather aware on Saturday, especially if you have outdoor plans or plan to attend any number of events going on around the area. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, and seek shelter immediately indoors when storms threaten. When a warning is issued, stay away from windows or outside walls and head to the lowest floor of your home in case of a tornado warning.

Cooler air arrives behind this storm system on Sunday on gusty northwest winds, keeping highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A few isolated showers or storms could take place during this process, too. Drier air makes its way in for a couple of days early next week, before a gradual warm-up. More showers and storms are possible by the middle of next week and beyond, but the chances are not very high.

