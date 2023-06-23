Planned Parenthood adding abortion services at Cedar Rapids location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Planned Parenthood is closing some of its Iowa locations, but its adding services at others to meet what it calls increased demand.

One Iowa location that will temporarily close is in Cedar Falls. A separate location that can expect changes is Cedar Rapids.

When asked what exactly that expansion will include, Planned Parenthood North Central States, says they are adding abortion services at Cedar Rapids.

“I must emphasize that, while the number of Planned Parenthood health centers will decrease, these changes will increase the number of patients that we can see,” said Mazie Stilwell with Planned Parenthood North Central States. “Consolidating locations will prevent the routine closing of health centers due to staffing shortages, ensuring that patients experience a continuity of care.”

In the past year, North Central States reported a 9% increase in abortion services in the last year, which is why they’re expanding services.

While organizations like Planned Parenthood do what they can to advocate for access to safe and legal abortion, those opposed to abortion want to spread awareness of their beliefs.

“We will continue to look for those venues and those events where we have that opportunity. I think it’s looking at creative ways to be able to communicate our message,” said Iowa Right to Life Executive Director, Kristi Judkins. “I don’t want to intimidate anybody, I want to be somebody that somebody feels safe coming to whether they agree with me or not.”

While more than a dozen states have banned abortion in the last year, it’s still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of a pregnancy.

