Our Town Edgewood: Teaching more than dance at Fusion DanceWorks

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a dance studio in Edgewood says she isn’t just teaching her students how to dance. She’s also teaching them how to be a good person.

Miranda Beyer has owned Fusion Danceworks for 17 years, but it was only a year ago that she found a permanent home. And she says her downtown location is perfect for her and her 150 students.

“[It’s] really special that a small, rural community has something that can be offered to a widespread,” Beyer said. “It’s so often when you live in a town like Edgewood, you travel to Cedar Rapids for all of the things.”

Beyer says the dance studio brings in students from nine different school districts. She offers classes for toddlers all the way up to adults. Some of those classes include hip-hop, Zumba, and yoga.

“I’m never afraid to try something new, I just want what’s best for these kids and for families and the community and I’ll never stop doing what’s best for them,” she said.

But this studio is much more than meets the eye. Along with learning dance steps, these students also form friendships and learn life lessons.

“I always say first, I am raising good humans and those good humans know how to dance. That’s really important to me. I just want to them to come in here and feel like they are becoming their best selves,” she said.

Beyer also says she loves having her studio in a small town like Edgewood because all of the businesses support each other.

“We know that together we are better, so if I can support a fellow biz owner by encouraging my dance families to go there. They can do the same. We are just better together,” Beyer said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.