One more quiet one, stormier weather possible this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a similar day to wrap up the workweek, but the weekend turns a bit more active after several quiet days.

Skies remain mostly sunny today, with just scattered pop-up clouds through the afternoon once again. Temperatures warm quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but dew points stay reasonable throughout the day. Air quality could take a bit of a hit during the afternoon as ozone levels build up again in peak heating, so those with respiratory conditions that make them sensitive to that type of pollution should consider limiting outdoor activities.

Things stay quiet tonight for the most part, though clouds may build a bit toward morning. Temperatures are likely to fall into the mid to upper 60s, giving us a warm start to the weekend.

Saturday is also when things could turn stormy at times. We’re watching two time periods for thunderstorm activity at this point, with the first by mid to late morning. This is when showers and storms, that will have developed in the Plains on Friday night, could push into eastern Iowa. If they do survive this far east, the chances are that they will be in a weakening phase. Still, a little bit of gusty wind and some rain is possible before they decay.

The better chance for storms still appears to be later in the day into Saturday night. Either after a break following the morning activity, or just after a day’s worth of heating if morning storms fail to materialize, things will gradually turn more unstable toward late afternoon. This is when scattered storms could develop over parts of the state, with the most likely initiation area in the northern and western parts of the state. This could include parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, but the chance for storms increases later into the evening and night. Storms may congeal into a line by then, pushing through the viewing area from west to east.

The second potential round of storms on Saturday is the one that carries the risk of some strong to severe storms. A slight risk for severe weather exists generally south and west of a line from Fayette to Tipton, including cities like Waterloo, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids. Large hail, damaging wind, and even a couple of tornadoes will be possible, with the greatest risk for a tornado during the early stages of storms before they congeal. The most likely time for severe storms would be from 4:00 p.m. Saturday to 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The risk for severe weather on Saturday, June 23, 2023. (KCRG)

Please stay weather aware on Saturday, especially if you have outdoor plans or plan to attend any number of events going on around the area. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, and seek shelter immediately indoors when storms threaten. When a warning is issued, stay away from windows or outside walls and head to the lowest floor of your home in case of a tornado warning.

The storm system also brings in cooler temperatures to end the weekend and start next week. Windy conditions and a few lingering scattered showers or storms are possible on Sunday as highs struggle to reach 80. Similar winds are possible on Monday, with similar temperatures, too.

A warm-up takes place next week toward the middle and end of it, with highs generally back in the mid to upper 80s. We may also find ourselves in a more traditional summer weather pattern, where a warm dome of high pressure sets up in the southern half of the United States, putting us in a more favorable zone for occasional storm chances. Where exactly that favorable zone sets up will determine when we see storms, and how many. For now, with that potential still several days away, we have slim chances on several days at the end of the 9-day forecast, though none of them are likely to be totally rainy all day.

