Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive donation of body armor

Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9s Nora (Left) and Charlie (Right)
Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9s Nora (Left) and Charlie (Right)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9 officers Nora and Charlie are set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

The program from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

