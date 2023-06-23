Kris Murray drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kris Murray was selected as the 23rd pick tonight - heading to the Portland Trailblazers.

Kris earned consensus third-team All-American honors this year, along with several other accolades. He played 3 years with the Hawkeyes before entering the draft.

He now joins his twin brother Keegan in the NBA’s Western Conference. His twin brother Keegan entered the draft last year, becoming the fourth pick in the first round.

