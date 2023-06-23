Kris and Keegan Murray on going from teammates to opponents for the first time in their lives

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Murrays have been playing together since they were toddlers.

From youth basketball, to Prairie High School, to the Iowa Hawkeyes, they’ve always been teammates.

They were just one pick away from potentially playing together again, as Sacramento had the 24th pick, right after Portland.

“It definitely would’ve been cool,” Kris said. “It’s a good opportunity just to be out West and be competitors in the Western Conference, that is going to be the best thing for us. May the best man win.”

“We were teammates for a while but I knew we had to go our separate ways,” Keegan said.

Their father Kenyon might be racking up some more travel time, but he says he’s happy his twin sons will have their own teams.

“They have already built up a healthy competition with other things. I think more than anything,” Kenyon said. “Being in different environments I think you saw that this year with Kris (at Iowa), and Keegan in Sacramento I think that is the best thing for them.”

