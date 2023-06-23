Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kris and Keegan Murray on going from teammates to opponents for the first time in their lives

"It’s a good opportunity just to be out West and be competitors in the Western Conference"
By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Murrays have been playing together since they were toddlers.

From youth basketball, to Prairie High School, to the Iowa Hawkeyes, they’ve always been teammates.

They were just one pick away from potentially playing together again, as Sacramento had the 24th pick, right after Portland.

“It definitely would’ve been cool,” Kris said. “It’s a good opportunity just to be out West and be competitors in the Western Conference, that is going to be the best thing for us. May the best man win.”

“We were teammates for a while but I knew we had to go our separate ways,” Keegan said.

Their father Kenyon might be racking up some more travel time, but he says he’s happy his twin sons will have their own teams.

“They have already built up a healthy competition with other things. I think more than anything,” Kenyon said. “Being in different environments I think you saw that this year with Kris (at Iowa), and Keegan in Sacramento I think that is the best thing for them.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
A Cedar Rapids woman was injured in a rollover crash in rural Linn County early Thursday morning.
Cedar Rapids woman charged with OWI after rollover crash
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A new cookie store is coming soon to Cedar Rapids.
‘Dirty Dough’ to bring new cookie shop to Cedar Rapids
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball opponent breakdown
Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field
Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field
West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field
West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field