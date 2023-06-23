Show You Care
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler

Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child on multiple occasions when she was 3 or 4 years old.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child on multiple occasions when she was 3 or 4 years old.

Investigators say the victim told family that Zachary Michael Dye had sexually abused her when she lived with her grandmother between January 2021 and January 2023. The victim was then interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center, where she confirmed this.

Officials filed a warrant and charges against Dye, who is still reportedly at large.

He is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree - Child Under 12, 1st Offense.

