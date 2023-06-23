Freedom Festival prepared in case of severe weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend, Cedar Rapids could see severe weather, and Karol Shepherd, executive director of the Freedom Festival, said they won’t hesitate to cancel an event if necessary

“Lot of work that goes behind the scenes when we are producing a three-week festival, especially when we know that a lot of our events are held outdoors. We do work with the Linn County Emergency Management Group. We work with Cedar Rapids Police and Fire, and we make sure that all of our events are as safe as humanly possible,” said Shepherd.

Linn County Emergency Management is sharing their preparations for Saturday and Sunday given the threat of severe weather. Staff monitors anytime there’s concern the weather might turn dangerous. The county activates the outdoor warning sirens when there is a tornado warning, a tornado or funnel cloud reported by a trained spotter, or when there is a severe thunderstorm warning that has winds over 69 miles per hour, or large hail.

With events like the Freedom Festival parade happening Saturday, Linn County Emergency Management is coordinating with the national weather service. He said the National Weather Service stays in communication during the duration of the event so they can give warnings or organizers.

“During the morning of the event they’ll let us know any kind of type of severe weather that they can expect,” said B.J. Dvorak, Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator.

