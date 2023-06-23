Show You Care
Cedar Falls Tigers Softball rallies around player with chronic kidney disease

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Tigers varsity softball team raised awareness tonight for second baseman Isabella Walker.

Players wore bracelets showing their support for the 17 year old who was born with a chronic disease that left her with a quarter of a kidney.

And she’s getting sicker.

That kidney has only 8% of its normal function.

Her family says through it all she has remained positive.

Her aunt Jenna Welch said ”She’s kind of had a tough life with different doctor appointments and blood work and she always has a positive advice just a true athlete she’s a miracle.”

Her coach says Sam Teply says Isabella is a team leader who wants to be treated just like the rest of the team.

She says “Right of the the bat she told me wants to be pushed she doesn’t want a handout she wants to be a ball player just like everybody else and that’s what we’re really really striving to give her.”

Walker is waiting for a kidney donor.

But her family says it’s made more difficult because her rare blood which is O negative.

If you want to learn more about becoming an organ donor in Iowa click here.

If you live outside Iowa and would like to become an organ donor click here.

