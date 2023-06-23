Show You Care
18-year-old charged in ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting wants trial moved

Court documents show an 18-year-old charged in a fatal shooting at a nonprofit in the Des Moines area wants his trial moved to Johnson County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show an 18-year-old charged in a fatal shooting at an Iowa nonprofit wants his trial moved to Johnson County.

Prosecutors charged Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

His attorneys filed a motion asking to have the trial moved out of Polk County.

They say the case has generated substantial pre-trial publicity. He’s set to go to trial in August.

Police officers say he killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr at Starts Right Here in Des Moines in January.

They were students at the at-risk youth program.

Officers say Walls also shot the program’s founder: Will Keeps. He’s still recovering.

Bravon Tukes is also charged in the shooting. Police officers say he drove the get-away car after the shooting.

Tukes is set to have a separate trial in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas

