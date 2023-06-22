Willie Ray’s Q Shack opens sit down area
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Willie Ray’s Q Shack announced that their sit-down place is officially open.
The shack is set to be closed for a few weeks until the restaurant gets the sit-down space comfortably running.
Willie Ray also announced that the sit-down space will have a new special for all senior citizens -$2 off any meal.
The sit-down space is set to set to be open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 266 Blairs Ferry Rd NE.
