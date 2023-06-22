Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Willie Ray’s Q Shack opens sit down area

The shack is set to be closed for a few weeks until the restaurant gets the sit-down space...
The shack is set to be closed for a few weeks until the restaurant gets the sit-down space comfortably running.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Willie Ray’s Q Shack announced that their sit-down place is officially open.

The shack is set to be closed for a few weeks until the restaurant gets the sit-down space comfortably running.

Willie Ray also announced that the sit-down space will have a new special for all senior citizens -$2 off any meal.

The sit-down space is set to set to be open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 266 Blairs Ferry Rd NE.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
A Cedar Rapids woman was injured in a rollover crash in rural Linn County early Thursday morning.
Cedar Rapids woman charged with OWI after rollover crash
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle

Latest News

Volleyball
Cedar Rapids to host NAIA men’s volleyball championship
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces new Dept. of Education director
Shayla Steel
Iowa City Police searching for missing teen
Police are warning the public about a potential scam situation, where fake gold jewelry has...
Muscatine police warn of jewelry scam