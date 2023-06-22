West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was invited to a camp in California, but he wanted to bring his guys.

“I just thought it was an awesome idea,” McNamara said. “I told them ‘hey I think we should all go out here and do this I’ll cover some of the cost. It was awesome, and I know everyone who went definitely enjoyed themselves.”

There was plenty of on-field work done in California, McNamara and transfer wide receiver Seth Anderson say some of the best bonding happens off the field.

“We’re not just football players we have personal lives outside of football, so when you make that connection with someone like your quarterback it’s a great thing to have,” Anderson said.

“We even went surfing one day,” McNamara said. “It’s just awesome cause we get to know each other that much more.”

The Hawkeyes, who open their season September 2nd against Utah State, are hoping the experience can translate on the field.

“on the football field is just where respect is earned,” McNamara said. “Once you’re actually spending time with them away from the field that’s where we actually get to know each other, really build a friendship.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.