Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field

“It’s just awesome cause we get to know each other that much more.”
By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was invited to a camp in California, but he wanted to bring his guys.

“I just thought it was an awesome idea,” McNamara said. “I told them ‘hey I think we should all go out here and do this I’ll cover some of the cost. It was awesome, and I know everyone who went definitely enjoyed themselves.”

There was plenty of on-field work done in California, McNamara and transfer wide receiver Seth Anderson say some of the best bonding happens off the field.

“We’re not just football players we have personal lives outside of football, so when you make that connection with someone like your quarterback it’s a great thing to have,” Anderson said.

“We even went surfing one day,” McNamara said. “It’s just awesome cause we get to know each other that much more.”

The Hawkeyes, who open their season September 2nd against Utah State, are hoping the experience can translate on the field.

“on the football field is just where respect is earned,” McNamara said. “Once you’re actually spending time with them away from the field that’s where we actually get to know each other, really build a friendship.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI

Latest News

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to play Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff this fall
(Source: MGN)
Indiana State tops Iowa for second time, wins Terre Haute Regional
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Seegers triples in the 13th inning, Iowa tops North Carolina 6-5 at Terre Haute Regional