Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warm and mostly sunny hangs on for a couple more days

Another quite warm day, with little else to notice about the weather.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, we hit the repeat button on the weather for today, with things feeling a lot like yesterday’s conditions.

That means if you tolerated the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, coinciding with a slight breeze from the east, you’ll be in good shape today. Dew points are a degree or two higher to start the day, but they should remain relatively dry for now. Some scattered cumulus clouds are possible during the afternoon, which will likely diminish again tonight. Similar conditions, again, are expected on Friday.

Ozone levels could again get somewhat elevated during the afternoon and evening amid a stagnant weather pattern, so those with respiratory conditions that make them sensitive to that type of pollution should consider limiting their outdoor activities during that time.

The weather pattern starts to get moving this weekend. This results in a modest increase in moisture and the approach of a storm system on Saturday. Showers and storms become possible as a result, especially later in the day into the night. This will probably be our best chance for rain of the next several days, so hopefully we can squeeze out as much of it as we can. Totals generally, though, will fall in the range of 0.25″ to 0.75″ for those that experience thunderstorms.

Severe weather appears to be more likely in western Iowa on Saturday where storms are likely to initially develop. A strong or even isolated severe storm cannot be totally ruled out as they move in by Saturday evening and night, with our western counties most at risk for that.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place for parts of Iowa on Saturday.
A slight risk for severe weather is in place for parts of Iowa on Saturday.(KCRG)

A few scattered storms could linger into the day on Sunday, as modestly cooler air moves in. This will only be able to lower our highs toward normal for this time of year in the low to mid 80s. A warm-up follows that pretty quickly into the middle of next week, with some slim chances for storms to go with it.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
More heat and dry weather
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Sunshine and summery temperatures headline the forecast today as we mark the Summer Solstice...
Summer is here! And it feels like it!