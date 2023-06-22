Warm and mostly sunny hangs on for a couple more days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, we hit the repeat button on the weather for today, with things feeling a lot like yesterday’s conditions.

That means if you tolerated the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, coinciding with a slight breeze from the east, you’ll be in good shape today. Dew points are a degree or two higher to start the day, but they should remain relatively dry for now. Some scattered cumulus clouds are possible during the afternoon, which will likely diminish again tonight. Similar conditions, again, are expected on Friday.

Ozone levels could again get somewhat elevated during the afternoon and evening amid a stagnant weather pattern, so those with respiratory conditions that make them sensitive to that type of pollution should consider limiting their outdoor activities during that time.

The weather pattern starts to get moving this weekend. This results in a modest increase in moisture and the approach of a storm system on Saturday. Showers and storms become possible as a result, especially later in the day into the night. This will probably be our best chance for rain of the next several days, so hopefully we can squeeze out as much of it as we can. Totals generally, though, will fall in the range of 0.25″ to 0.75″ for those that experience thunderstorms.

Severe weather appears to be more likely in western Iowa on Saturday where storms are likely to initially develop. A strong or even isolated severe storm cannot be totally ruled out as they move in by Saturday evening and night, with our western counties most at risk for that.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place for parts of Iowa on Saturday. (KCRG)

A few scattered storms could linger into the day on Sunday, as modestly cooler air moves in. This will only be able to lower our highs toward normal for this time of year in the low to mid 80s. A warm-up follows that pretty quickly into the middle of next week, with some slim chances for storms to go with it.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.