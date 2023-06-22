Show You Care
WAGNER TAILS: Archibald and Blanca

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While many cats have a reputation of being independent... this cat loves nothing more than getting lots of attention.

Archibald is approximately five years old. He’s available for adoption at Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Archibald tested positive for feline leukemia virus. That means he either needs to be the only cat in a home *or live with other cats with feline leukemia. The virus suppresses his immune system, so he needs to stay indoors, have a healthy diet and see the vet regularly.

While Archibald requires a little extra TLC, he’ll be a great addition to the right family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Sweet, very sweet, and did I mention sweet? That’s how staff members at the Cedar Valley Humane Society describe Blanca.

This is her second time at CVHS. Her first owner passed away, and her next owner had a change in life and could no longer keep her. Blanca has been at CVHS for six months.

Blanca loves spending time with people and playing outside. This three-year-old terrier mix prefers to be the only pet in the home, and we hope the third time is the charm for finding her forever home. Click HERE for adoption information and a link to the application.

