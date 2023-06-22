Trekfest kicks off in Riverside on Friday

Show You Care
Trekfest kicks off in Riverside this weekend.
Trekfest kicks off in Riverside this weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Riverside are getting ready to live long and prosper at this year’s Trekfest.

Riverside is the birthplace of Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk.

The event will include a parade, live music, food and more.

There’s also a chance to meet one of the stars of the franchise: Chase Masterson.

There are some warm up events on Thursday, but the festival officially kicks off Friday and wraps up on Saturday.

See a full schedule of events here.

