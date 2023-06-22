Tower Terrace Road interchange officially opens

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of planning and two years of construction, the newly designed Tower Terrace Road interchange is officially open. Hiawatha City officials and the Iowa DOT held a ribbon cutting today to announce this new “diverging diamond” traffic design off of interstate 380.

City officials say the decision to open it up happened just hours before the ribbon-cutting. While this newly designed interchange is finished and available to drive on, there’s still some work that needs to be done that could cause crews to close off a small part of the roadway for a short time on Monday. Because it will be closed for a short amount of time, the city and the Iowa DOT decided to go ahead and open it all up on Thursday.

“It’s a very slow process during the early parts of construction, but to see it all come together with all the contractors and subcontractors working together, this is just exciting because they’re ahead of schedule and this is just a great economic opportunity for all the metro communities,” said Hiawatha City Engineer, Jon Fitch.

This interchange is the first step in the process of that northern corridor access that connects Cedar Rapids, Robbins, and Marion all the way to Highway 13.

