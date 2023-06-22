Show You Care
Scattered afternoon clouds, but otherwise more of the same

Only some scattered clouds exist this afternoon across eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of more days of quite warm weather are likely before a brief and modest break.

Sunshine will be common this afternoon with a few scattered clouds. Temperatures slip into the 60s again overnight, warming toward the upper 80s and low 90s on Friday.

A storm system approaches from the west on Saturday, giving us a chance at some showers and storms. Right now, it appears the most likely time for this activity will be later in the day into Saturday night. This system exits to end the weekend, pulling some cooler air to kick off next week.

Highs will start in the low to mid 80s on Monday, back closer to 90 by the middle of next week.

