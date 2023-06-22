Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

RAGBRAI organizers expect record number of riders this year

Next month is the 50th RAGBRAI, and organizers say they're expecting a record number of cyclists this year.
By WOI
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Next month is the 50th RAGBRAI, and organizers say they’re expecting a record number of cyclists this year.

People from all 50 states and 20 countries are expected to take part.

RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen said he’s expecting a new record number of cyclists riding from Ames to Des Moines right along the state capitol.

He’s not providing a set number of registered riders because some people don’t show up. But he said there will be more than any previous year.

“It definitely is a bigger number than any year,” Phippen said. “Obviously with RAGBRAI 50. There’s a lot of people who want to come because they have either ridden in the past, and they want to celebrate the 50th, or like I said, they want to just show up and ride their bike that day.”

According to the Des Moines Police Department, there will be an increased police presence.

Several hundred officers will be on the streets to help assist if anything goes wrong.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa

Latest News

One person is hurt after a crash in Linn County.
Cedar Rapids woman charged with OWI after rollover crash
People in Riverside are getting ready to live long and prosper at this year's Trekfest.
Trekfest kicks off in Riverside on Friday
Next month is the 50th RAGBRAI, and organizers say they're expecting a record number of...
RAGBRAI organizers expect record number of riders this year
Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field