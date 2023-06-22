Show You Care
Preventable deaths surged nationwide, yearly health care report says

The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers to care for chronic but treatable diseases like diabetes and cancer.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A new report is highlighting alarming trends across the country when it comes to health care.

The nonprofit Commonwealth Fund released its 2023 scorecard on state health system performance Thursday.

The report looks at all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 58 measures of health outcomes, equity and affordability.

Researchers say they found a surge in preventable deaths in every state, largely driven by COVID-19 deaths.

According to the report, the maternal mortality rate nearly doubled between 2018 and 2021.

“Many of these deaths could have been avoided through better, more equitable access to comprehensive health care,” the report said.

The scorecard also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers to care for chronic but treatable diseases like diabetes and cancer.

And it said those with mental health needs faced barriers to obtaining care.

It also reported that medical debt was an issue for millions of people, particularly in the South.

According to the study, medical debt amounts to a total of $88 billion nationwide.

As far as state rankings go, the states that topped the scorecard were Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Hampshire, while Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma were ranked at the bottom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

