Muscatine police warn of jewelry scam

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are warning the public about a potential scam situation, where fake gold jewelry has been sold to people in Muscatine.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, a person has been approached in a parking lot, usually as they are leaving a business, by individual(s) telling a story of how they are strapped for cash and need money urgently.

Police said they will offer to sell belongings for cash, in the area it has been gold jewelry. The people will offer to follow you to an ATM if you agree.

The jewelry being sold is fake, not real gold, and the victim ends up paying a considerable amount of money for something that has little to no value, police said. These scam artists can be very convincing as they work to gain their victim’s trust.

According to police, this scam has happened at least twice in Muscatine in the past month and is known to have happened in surrounding communities.

The Muscatine Police Department encourages anyone who gets approached by these individuals to make mental notes on as many details about the suspects as possible; including race, age, identifying marks and/or characteristics, vehicle description, license plate, number of people in the group, and any other information that may be useful in helping to identify.

During the two local incidents, police said the suspects worked as a pair and as a group, and both victims described the suspects as being of Middle Eastern descent.

Police ask that anyone calls 911 and reports the encounter as soon as it is safe to do so. Although there have been no reports of any weapons being displayed, during one of the local incidents the reference of a weapon was made. Officers ask you to please not try to confront these individuals on your own, be a good witness and report it to the local authorities.

