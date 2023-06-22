Show You Care
Mercy introduces innovation center for aging & dementia

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Cedar Rapids opened a new center last month in order to better serve a certain group of people. On Thursday, they held an official ribbon cutting for The Chris & Suzy DeWolf Family Innovation Center for Aging & Dementia by Mercy. Officials say with this new building they aim to serve a number of elderly people in the area.

It’s unique in that it’s attached to HallMar Village, a 237-residence senior living community that will open this fall. That makes the Center the only known innovation center in the U.S. connected to a senior living community.

Not only can those future residents have easier access to the services offered, but so can their caregivers.

“We have brought together a number of components that will provide services to the residents at HallMar Village, but also to people in the community coming in to our memory clinic,” said Center Director, Kathy Good.

Resources include services on mental health, support for caregivers, adult day programs for those with early-stage dementia, as well as kiosks that allow easy access to products and information to enhance the lives older adults and those living with dementia.

